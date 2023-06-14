Lewis Colwill’s chances of travelling to Malta with the England senior team are increasing, according to English reports.

The Chelsea player was a late addition to Gareth Southgate’s squad after Brighton’s Lewis Dunk was withdrawn due to injury.

Colwill, who is still uncapped at senior level, was included in the U-21’s squad on Wednesday as they will head to Romania and Georgia for the European Championships.

More details on SportsDesk.