Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s players could wear a “symbol of peace” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after mobile network provider Three suspended its shirt sponsorship following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Three have asked for their logo to be removed from Chelsea’s kit and, although the Blues beat Norwich 3-1 on Thursday while wearing the company’s branding, they are expected to comply with the request.

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Tuchel said it was possible they could fill the vacant sponsor’s space on their shirts with a peace slogan.

