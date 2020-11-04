Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea powered to a 3-0 win against 10-man Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Werner netted twice before half-time at Stamford Bridge after Rennes defender Dalbert conceded both penalties.

Dalbert was sent off after the second penalty and Chelsea made the most of their numerical advantage to score again through Tammy Abraham early in the second half.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.