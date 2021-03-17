Chelsea reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 as Hakim Ziyech ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Morocco forward Ziyech grabbed his first goal since October to put the hosts ahead in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Emerson came off the bench to score the late goal that sealed a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory over the lacklustre La Liga leaders.

