Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to issue a grovelling apology to supporters for their involvement in plans for a breakaway European Super League (ESL), that collapsed within 48 hours this week.

The Blues were one of 12 clubs included in the proposals released on Sunday that would have seen 15 founding members compete in the tournament every year without having to qualify on the pitch.

The closed-shop format and repercussions for national leagues sparked outrage across the world from governments, governing bodies, players and fans.

