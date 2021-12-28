Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo knee surgery that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

Chilwell suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in Chelsea’s Champions League win against Juventus on November 23.

The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the England left-back has been told he must have the ligament repair operation.

“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach,” a Chelsea statement said.

