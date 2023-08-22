Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea with the option for a permanent deal for the defender, the northeast side announced Tuesday.

The clubs have been in talks over a move for the 18-year-old academy graduate, with Newcastle reportedly offering £28 million ($36 million, 33 million euros) to their Premier League rivals.

Hall signed a new six-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge earlier in August but Newcastle’s interest has led Chelsea to part with a defender who made 11 first-team appearances last season, including nine in the Premier League.

“Boyhood Newcastle fan Hall told the Magpies’ website: “I’m very proud. Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It’s a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

