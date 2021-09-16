Reece James revealed on Thursday that burglars broke into his house and stole his Champions League winners’ medal while he was playing for Chelsea in a European tie this week.
The right-back, who featured for the Blues in their 1-0 win against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, confirmed that his Champions League and Super Cup winners’ medals and Euro 2020 runners-up medal with England had been taken.
“On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house,” he posted on Instagram.
“They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.”
