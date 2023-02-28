Chelsea revealed on Tuesday that Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva suffered knee ligament damage during the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham at the weekend.

Silva, 38, had to leave the pitch in the first half of the Blues’ defeat.

Chelsea have not said how long the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan defender will be sidelined, but his absence is another setback for under-pressure manager Graham Potter who has just two wins from the club’s last 15 games in all competitions.

More details on SportsDesk.