Chelsea appointed Christopher Vivell as the club’s new technical director on Wednesday, replacing Petr Cech who left in June.

The 36-year-old previously worked at Salzburg, where he oversaw the signings of Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi, and most recently RB Leipzig in his native Germany where he was responsible for recruitment and scouting across all age groups.

“Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club,” said Vivell.

