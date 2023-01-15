Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace as Newcastle struck late to beat Fulham 1-0 and move up to third in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal at Stamford Bridge with a towering second half header on the day Chelsea paid tribute to former player and manager Gianluca Vialli.

The Italian great died earlier this month aged 58 from pancreatic cancer.

A number of Vialli’s former Chelsea teammates joined the players from both sides on the field for a minute’s silence, while the home fans unfurled a banner with a picture of Vialli against the backdrop of the Italian flag.

The action on the field was also overshadowed by the official announcement during the first half that Chelsea had completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk for a fee that could rise to 100 million euros (£88 million, $108 million).

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger was presented at half-time draped in the Ukrainian flag with the move set to take Chelsea’s spending in their first season under the ownership of Todd Boehly’s consortium beyond £400 million.

