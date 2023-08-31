Chelsea and Everton narrowly avoided humiliating League Cup exits against fourth-tier opposition as they scraped into the third round on Wednesday.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea trailed against minnows AFC Wimbledon before recovering to win 2-1 thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s first goal for the club.

Struggling Everton came from behind in the closing stages to beat Doncaster 2-1.

Sheffield United were not as fortunate as their Premier League counterparts, the Blades crashing out against third-tier Lincoln on penalties.

Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes to the side that beat Luton 3-0 for his first win as Chelsea boss on Friday.

