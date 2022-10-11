Chelsea can expect a different AC Milan at the San Siro than the side that fell tamely 3-0 last week in London, England defender Fikayo Tomori said on Monday on the eve of the Champions League return leg in Italy.

Tomori gave a less than convincing show against his former club at Stamford Bridge but scored last weekend in a 2-0 win over Juventus in Serie A.

“I was very angry after the game against Chelsea, which had to be cancelled out completely so it was good for me to score the goal,” the 23-year-old told reporters before Tuesday’s game.

