Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points as Reece James scored twice in a 3-0 win at Newcastle as Liverpool and Manchester City stumbled at home in the title race on Saturday.

Liverpool blew at 2-0 lead at Anfield as Brighton battled back to earn a deserved 2-2 draw.

City are now five points off the top after Pep Guardiola’s 10 men were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Newcastle are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea and City’s success following huge investment from foreign owners.

