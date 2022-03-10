A fan told of a “surreal moment” Thursday as he bought the last Chelsea shirt at the club shop before it closed after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, with supporters voicing their anxiety over the restrictions.

The billionaire owner of the English Premier League side was one of seven oligarchs targeted by the UK government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all described as part of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Abramovich announced last week he was selling the European champions.

But that move is now on hold due to the British government’s sanctions, although the London club can still operate under a special licence, with certain restrictions, including on the sale of tickets.

Chelsea said on their website that tickets for the FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough on March 19 would not go on sale as planned on Thursday, with updates to follow “in due course”.

