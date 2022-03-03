Chelsea’s Supporters’ Trust thanked Roman Abramovich for the “unparalleled success” under his ownership on Thursday after the Russian billionaire put the club up for sale following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons.

But the 55-year-old’s concern about potential seizing of assets is understood to have sparked his move to off-load the Blues.

Abramovich has pledged to donate the “net proceeds” of the sale of the club to be donated to victims of the war.

