Goal-shy Chelsea finally found their cutting edge on Monday, striking twice in 82 seconds to beat Fulham 2-0 and earn just their second Premier League win of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s injury-ravaged team travelled to the home of their near-neighbours just two points above the relegation zone and with only five goals to their name.

Wasted early opportunities hinted at familiar failings but Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in a Chelsea shirt in the 18th minute and Armando Broja doubled the lead a minute later.

The vital win lifts Chelsea to mid-table and eases the pressure on new manager Pochettino, whose team had failed to score in their previous three Premier League games.

Broja, making his first start since November 2022, blazed over from an offside position shortly after kick-off and the lively Mudryk fired wastefully over.

