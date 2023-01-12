Graham Potter claims he has the hardest job in football as injury-ravaged Chelsea struggle to live up to expectations following Todd Boehly’s takeover of the Premier League club.

Potter’s side are languishing in 10th place in the top flight despite Boehly authorising a spending spree on new signings that has reached almost £350 million ($425 million) since the end of last season.

Hired to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, former Brighton boss Potter is beginning to hear calls for his dismissal just four months later.

More details on SportsDesk.