Chelsea missed a chance to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four as Leeds held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had plenty of chances but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow in a hard-fought clash at Elland Road.

The Blues remain in fourth place and fifth-placed West Ham are just three points behind them with two games in hand as the race to qualify for the Champions League looks set to go down to the wire.

Tuchel is now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.