Chelsea were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by struggling Burnley as Matej Vydra’s late equaliser rocked the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side led through Kai Havertz’s first half header and were 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence.

It was a brutal blow to Chelsea given their territorial dominance, but they had no response as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end.

