Chelsea’s five-match winning run came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in Wednesday’s west London derby.

Graham Potter’s side were unable to secure their sixth successive victory in all competitions, but they did at least extend their unbeaten run under the former Brighton boss to seven matches.

Chelsea consolidated their hold on a top-four place in the Premier League with the hard-earned point at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Encouragingly for Potter, the Blues have now gone five games without conceding a goal after their defensive frailties under his predecessor Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

However, there was also an injury concern for Potter after England midfielder Conor Gallagher limped off in the first half, a fitness blow that came just days after N’Golo Kante was ruled out for several months.

Potter had made five changes from the side which beat Aston Villa 2-0, with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropping to the bench.

Brentford threatened early on when Ivan Toney had a header from Mads Roerslev’s cross tipped over the crossbar by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

