Chelsea showed they can cope amid the Roman Abramovich turmoil as they won 3-1 against Norwich just hours after their Russian owner was sanctioned by the British Government, while Leeds plunged deeper into relegation trouble on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrived at Carrow Road rocked by the revelation that Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs hit by sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

All seven are described as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, with Abramovich’s UK assets frozen and tough restrictions placed on Chelsea, who are currently unable to sign new players, renew contracts or sell match tickets.

