Thomas Tuchel has praised his Chelsea players for the way they have dispatched opponents in recent weeks, saying the team are in a “good place” ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Malmo.

The European champions are three points clear at the top of the Premier League and well-placed to progress from Group H of the Champions League.

Tuchel’s side are unbeaten in six matches since their loss in September to group leaders Juventus. During that run they hammered Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta