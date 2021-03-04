Chelsea gained the upper hand in a tight battle for a place in next season’s Champions League by inflicting Liverpool’s fifth consecutive home defeat as Mason Mount’s winner earned a 1-0 win on Thursday.

The Blues move into fourth in the Premier League, four points clear of Liverpool, who slip to seventh.

After a 68-game unbeaten league run at Anfield over nearly four years was ended in January, the English champions are now on their worst ever league run at home.

