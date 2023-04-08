Frank Lampard says his turbulent spell in charge of Everton made him a better manager as he prepares to return to the dugout for his second spell as Chelsea boss.

Lampard, Chelsea's record goalscorer, managed the Stamford Bridge club from July 2019 until January 2021, when he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The 44-year-old's unexpected return to Stamford Bridge as caretaker manager until the end of the season came after Graham Potter was dismissed on Sunday, with the club in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Lampard lost his job as boss of struggling Everton in January after saving them from relegation last season but he said he had learned lessons from his 12 months at Goodison Park.

