Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another hamstring injury that threatens his involvement in England’s squad at Euro 2024.

The right-back went off injured during Chelsea’s 2-0 loss away to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton,” said a statement on Chelsea’s website, posted Tuesday.

“The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

