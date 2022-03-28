The 2017 Women’s European Championship runners-up have selected a star-studded squad for their upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifications which include an away fixture against Malta on April 8, at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

Denmark will face Azerbaijan on home soil in their final game in this international double-header, on April 12.

The Danes, ranked 15th in the world, will bank on the number of gifted talents for both games including captain Pernille Harder, who plays for Chelsea, and Juventus pair in Matilde Lundorf and Sofie Junge Pedersen.

