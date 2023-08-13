Chelsea and Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 draw to start their Premier League season on Sunday as Tottenham also drew 2-2 at Brentford as they began life without Harry Kane.

After a week of battling to land the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a Premier League record transfer fee, both Chelsea and Liverpool’s need for the Ecuadorian was exposed in an explosive encounter.

Liverpool’s bright start was rewarded when Luis Diaz prodded home the opening goal, but debutant Axel Disasi earned Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino a point on his first game in charge.

