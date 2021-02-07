Chelsea’s revival under Thomas Tuchel continued as the Blues closed to within a point of the top four with a hard-fought 2-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Mason Mount’s well-worked opener just before half-time was cancelled out by a bizarre own goal from Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea conceded for the first time in four games under Tuchel.

But Jorginho’s penalty quickly restored the visitors’ lead and they held out for a third win in four games since the German replaced the sacked Frank Lampard.

