Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called the Premier League schedule “not fair” and said his side “are struggling” after sustaining more injuries.

The Blues won 3-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku scoring a goal and winning a penalty in his first match back after a COVID-19 absence.

Chelsea had a request to have their 0-0 draw versus Wolves on 19 December rejected by the Premier League.

“It’s like it is - but this cannot be the right way,” Tuchel told BBC Sport.

While 15 top-flight matches have been postponed so far in December, Chelsea were playing their eighth game in all competitions in the month and have Brighton to come at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta