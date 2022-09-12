Hakim Ziyech’s hopes of playing for Morocco at the World Cup finals later this year have been boosted after he was recalled to the national squad for two friendlies.

The 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder had announced in February that he was retiring from international football after a dispute with then coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who accused him of a lack of respect.

But last month Halilhodzic was dismissed due to “difference of opinion” over preparations for the World Cup, and was replaced by former Wydad Casablanca coach Walid Regragui.

That move was seen as likely to pave the way for a return by Ziyech, which Regragui confirmed on Monday as he presented his line-up for matches against Chile and Paraguay, the team’s last two pre-World Cup friendlies.

“I explained to him that we want the best players in the national team, he is one of them. He wanted to come back,” the coach told journalists in Rabat on Monday.

“He’s a player who loves his country, which he has proved since the start.”

More details here...