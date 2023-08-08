Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has undergone knee surgery that will rule the French international out for an “extended period” the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Nkunku, 25, joined the Blues in June from RB Leipzig for a reported £63 million ($80 million).

The BBC and The Telegraph reported that Nkunku could be out for up to four months.

He was expected to spearhead a new-look Chelsea this season under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

The news comes as a hammer blow just days before they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

