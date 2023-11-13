Cole Palmer has been rewarded for his Chelsea form this season with a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the team’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Southgate has added Palmer, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa and Manchester City defender Rico Lewis to his group for matches against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals due to injury of James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson.

Chelsea forward Palmer, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot in Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw with Manchester City, was part of the England team that won the Under-21 European Championship in July.

More details on SportsDesk.