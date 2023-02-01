Chelsea paid a Premier League record fee of 121 million euros to sign Enzo Fernandez as Joao Cancelo made a surprise move to Bayern Munich and Jorginho joined Arsenal on a frantic transfer deadline day in Europe.

Premier League clubs have once again massively outspent their rivals in a desperate scramble to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea went on a staggering spending spree in January, bringing in a clutch of players including Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid.

World Cup winner Fernandez, whose transfer was announced by Portuguese club Benfica in the early hours of Wednesday, is Chelsea's eighth signing of the January window.

The £106.8 million fee eclipses the previous record of £100 million that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt