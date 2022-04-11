Chelsea might have responded to Thomas Tuchel’s tirade with a 6-0 demolition of Southampton, but the Blues boss knows it will be “very difficult” to stage an epic Champions League escape act against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Tuchel read the riot act to his players in a crisis meeting last Thursday as he tried to shake them out of an alarming slump that saw Real win 3-1 in the quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

That damaging defeat, which came just days after Brentford thrashed Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League, prompted Tuchel to question his players’ desire and focus.

