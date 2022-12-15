Chelsea striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during a recent friendly.

Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a collision with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Albania international screamed in pain and clutched his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.

