Chelsea striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during a recent friendly.
Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a collision with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Albania international screamed in pain and clutched his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.
