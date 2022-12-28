Kai Havertz believes Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth can spark a winning run in the Premier League after a faltering spell before the World Cup.

The Blues, who had lost their previous three matches before Qatar 2022 to slip out of the top six, got back on track on Tuesday as early goals from Havertz and Mason Mount saw them ease past the Cherries at Stamford Bridge.

“I was delighted to score but the main thing was to get the win and that’s huge for us,” Havertz told Chelsea’s website.

“The win and the goals will hopefully give us confidence going forward. We lost three before the World Cup break so it was important we got the victory in the first game back, so we are very happy to do this.”

The German international added: “We have to keep winning and this period coming up is going to be crucial for us.

“We are going to give our best in the next games to get on a run and this is a fantastic start for us.”

