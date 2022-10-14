Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed that Reece James and N’Golo Kante will see specialists in the coming days which could determine their chances of going to the World Cup next month.

England right-back James limped off with a knee injury during the Blues 2-0 win against AC Milan in midweek with reports in the English media suggesting the 22-year-old faces a race against time to be fit for Qatar.

“He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend. Until we get that information there is not too much more I can add unfortunately, the rest would just be speculation,” said Potter on James, who had established himself as first-choice for Gareth Southgate at right wing-back for England.

