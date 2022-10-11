Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League group game at AC Milan.

Kante, 31, a World Cup winner with France, has not played since August and aggravated a hamstring injury in training.

“It’s not ideal, and certainly disappointing for both him and for us. So we have to wait and see the extent and then go from there,” said manager Graham Potter.

