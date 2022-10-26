Australia’s Sam Kerr kept Chelsea top of Group A in the women’s Champions League on Wednesday with four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Albanians Vllaznia, as Real Madrid held Paris-Saint Germain to a draw.

Chelsea backed up an excellent victory over PSG in their opening group game six days ago.

The 29-year-old Kerr broke the deadlock after 10 minutes thanks to Pernille Harder’s assist.

