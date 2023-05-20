Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea plyers to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

