Chelsea announced on Wednesday they had sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season.

The club said in a statement they had “parted company” with the German just hours after a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

A cub statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

