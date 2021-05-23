Chelsea qualified for next season’s Champions League on Sunday despite a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa as Leicester’s loss against Tottenham saved the Blues’ top four place in a thrilling end to the Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 14 minutes away from missing out on a top-four finish when they trailed at Villa Park while Liverpool and Leicester were both winning.

Bertrand Traore put Villa ahead late in the first half before the former Chelsea winger won a penalty that was converted by Anwar El Ghazi.

