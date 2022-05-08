Chelsea were made to sweat before clinching a third consecutive Women’s Super League title as they came from behind twice to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off Arsenal’s challenge.

Sam Kerr showed why she was crowned the football writers’ player of the year this week with two stunning volleys in the second half as the Blues roared back from twice going behind before the break.

Martha Thomas and Ella Toone struck either side of Erin Cuthbert’s Chelsea equaliser as United battled to keep their hopes of Champions League football next season alive.

