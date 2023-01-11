Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old will bolster the attacking options for manager Graham Potter, whose squad is currently hard-hit by injuries and languishing in 10th spot in the table.

Chelsea tweeted “the artist has arrived”, welcoming the Portugal international, who had also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

