Chelsea on Saturday completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Premier League rivals Brighton on a seven-year deal.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit,” Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country.

