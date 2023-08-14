Chelsea completed the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo for a reported Premier League record fee of up to £115 million ($146 million) on Monday.

The Blues said the 21-year-old has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option for a further year, after Chelsea beat off Liverpool for his signature.

It is the second time Chelsea have broken the British transfer record in seven months after spending £107 million on Enzo Fernandez in January.

Liverpool had a £110 million bid accepted on Friday after Brighton had set a deadline for bids.

But Caicedo turned down the opportunity to join the Reds to pursue a move to the Blues.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea!” Caicedo said in a club statement.

