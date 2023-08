Chelsea announced on Friday they had signed French international defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract for a reported fee of £38.6 million ($49 million).

The 25-year-old, who has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, has been capped four times and was part of France’s squad at last year’s World Cup.

The Blues dipped into the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a serious knee injury.

More details on SportsDesk.