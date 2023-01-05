Chelsea signed France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 side Monaco on Thursday for a fee believed to be just under 40 million euros ($42 million).

The 21-year-old central defender signed a “seven-and-a-half-year contract”, according to a statement from Chelsea.

Badiashile has been a pivotal figure at Monaco, helping the club finish third in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons.

He was handed his international debut by Didier Deschamps last September, although he did not make the World Cup squad.

“At 6ft 4in, Badiashile is a dominant defender in the air but equally comfortable with the ball at his feet, capable of playing short passes out from the back or switching the play with longer diagonals,” read the Chelsea statement.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt