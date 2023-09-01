Chelsea signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City on Friday in a deal worth an initial £40 million ($50 million).

Palmer agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, who have a club option of a further 12 month extension and could pay City an extra £2.5 million in add-on clauses.

City were keen to keep Palmer, but the size of Chelsea’s offer eventually persuaded them to cash in on a rising star who was keen for more regular first-team opportunities.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.