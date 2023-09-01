Chelsea signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City on Friday in a deal worth an initial £40 million ($50 million).

Palmer agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, who have a club option of a further 12 month extension and could pay City an extra £2.5 million in add-on clauses.

City were keen to keep Palmer, but the size of Chelsea’s offer eventually persuaded them to cash in on a rising star who was keen for more regular first-team opportunities.

